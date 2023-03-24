Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CLLS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

