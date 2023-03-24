The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $792.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $792.67.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.90) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

