Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock valued at $793,053 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $5,524,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

