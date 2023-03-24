PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) PT Raised to $4.50

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of 374.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

