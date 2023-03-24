BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,904 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,805,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

