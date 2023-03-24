BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
Shares of BLU stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.14.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
