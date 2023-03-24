Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Issued By William Blair

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.34. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.