Barclays Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

