Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $29.50 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 4.8 %

CADE stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,148,000 after buying an additional 669,647 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 398,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,950,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

