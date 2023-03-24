CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Further Reading

