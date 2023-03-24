Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $966.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.