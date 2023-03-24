Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
PAAS stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
