Contrasting Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) & Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.92 $432.00 million $0.24 76.25 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 8.39 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

