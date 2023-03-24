Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head-To-Head Review

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -4.59 Osisko Gold Royalties $217.81 million 12.69 -$91.35 million ($0.50) -30.00

This table compares Skeena Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skeena Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 203.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.36% -56.45% Osisko Gold Royalties -49.75% 2.83% 2.25%

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

