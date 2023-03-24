Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head to Head Survey

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% FREYR Battery N/A -22.57% -18.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 8.32 -$4.72 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.86) -8.20

This table compares Expion360 and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expion360 has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Expion360 and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 149.65%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Expion360 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

