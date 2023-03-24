Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Head to Head Survey

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and UBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.01 -$932.03 million $0.36 7.78 UBS Group $41.13 billion 1.62 $7.63 billion $2.24 8.56

Analyst Ratings

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mizuho Financial Group and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 UBS Group 2 5 4 0 2.18

UBS Group has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 9.72% 6.12% 0.23% UBS Group 18.55% 13.29% 0.68%

Volatility & Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBS Group beats Mizuho Financial Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Group Functions segment is involved in the group services which consist of Technology, Corporate Services, Human Resources, Finance, Legal, Risk Control, Compliance, Regulatory and Governance, Commun

