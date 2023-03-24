Critical Contrast: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and MediciNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.47 million ($1.56) -2.35 MediciNova $4.04 million 26.71 -$14.06 million N/A N/A

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -38.86% -34.31% MediciNova N/A -18.73% -17.69%

Summary

MediciNova beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

