Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Critical Contrast

DigitalBridge Group and Lument Finance Trust are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 1.44 -$321.80 million ($2.59) -3.99 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.90 $10.53 million $0.20 10.05

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 2 3 1 2.83 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 117.12%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.28%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -28.11% -3.27% -1.03% Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the investment and corporate level activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

