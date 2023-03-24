Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.40.

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

