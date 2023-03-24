a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $1.00 at TD Securities

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AKA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.19.

NYSE:AKA opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

