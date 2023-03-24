First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.00.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.