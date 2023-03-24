ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) PT Raised to $8.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $471.62 million, a PE ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

