Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Underperform

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.90 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.10. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.
Wipro Trading Up 0.9 %
Wipro stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Wipro has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wipro
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
