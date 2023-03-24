Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Underperform

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.90 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.10. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Up 0.9 %

Wipro stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Wipro has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.