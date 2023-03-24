Contrasting Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Its Peers

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 168.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 2445 12279 13513 313 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion N/A 16.89 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors $899.13 million $157.23 million 12.78

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 10.58% -5.01% 2.07%

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.