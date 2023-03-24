Truist Financial Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $13.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRE. TheStreet upgraded Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:VRE opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 14.9% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $7,705,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $12,207,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $17,150,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

