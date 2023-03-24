Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $298.17 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.88 and its 200 day moving average is $317.06.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

