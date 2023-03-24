Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $788.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.99. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

