W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPC. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

