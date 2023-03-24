StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

