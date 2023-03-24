American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

