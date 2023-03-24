StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Ashford has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

