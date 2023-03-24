Critical Contrast: MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perficient and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 3 6 0 2.67 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Perficient currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Perficient has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perficient and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $905.06 million 2.59 $104.39 million $2.90 23.32 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 11.53% 33.83% 13.49% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Summary

Perficient beats MicroAlgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

