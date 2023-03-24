Critical Comparison: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 429.34%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than Pervasip.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.17 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.30 billion N/A $676.46 million $0.71 6.00

This table compares Pervasip and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 19.52% 38.52% 11.38%

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Pervasip on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Rating)

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center. The Turkcell International segment includes the telecommunications operations in a number of emerging market geographies. The Techfin segment includes the operations of Turkcell Finansman, Turkcell Odeme, Paycell and Turkcell Sigorta. The All Other segment mainly comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey, non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi, Turkcell Enerji, Boyut Enerji and Turkcell Satis’s other operations. The company was founded by Mehmet Ermin Karamehmet and Hüseyin Murat Vargi on October 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Maltepe, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.