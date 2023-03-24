Comparing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elastic and New Relic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 1 4 12 0 2.65 New Relic 0 8 4 1 2.46

Risk and Volatility

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $77.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $77.54, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than New Relic.

Elastic has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -24.80% -52.03% -12.82% New Relic -20.08% -48.42% -11.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and New Relic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $862.37 million 6.25 -$203.85 million ($2.70) -20.70 New Relic $888.89 million 5.43 -$250.40 million ($2.68) -26.13

Elastic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Relic beats Elastic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

