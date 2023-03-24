Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $20.36

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

FATE opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,441.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.