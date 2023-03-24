Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) PT at $202.40

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNG opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

