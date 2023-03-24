Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $22.44

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.08. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

