VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,347 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,862. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

