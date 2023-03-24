Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

WBA opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

