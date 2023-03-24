Morgan Stanley Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.