BP (LON:BP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 605 ($7.43) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 660 ($8.11).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 590 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 639.86 ($7.86).

LON BP opened at GBX 498.70 ($6.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,585.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 519.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 485.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,181.82%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($458.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $111,820. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

