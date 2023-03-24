Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Duke Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.33.
About Duke Royalty
See Also
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.