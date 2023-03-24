Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.33.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

About Duke Royalty

(Get Rating)

See Also

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.