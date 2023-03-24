Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 615

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

LON APTD opened at GBX 371 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £212.73 million, a PE ratio of 7,420.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.95. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 289.40 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

