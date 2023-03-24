Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Lowered to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 600 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATYM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 420 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 350 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 417 ($5.12). The company has a market capitalization of £489.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,029.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

