Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON DEC opened at GBX 93.35 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.22. The company has a market cap of £906.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 14,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,333.05). Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

