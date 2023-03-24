Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

DGI9 stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.35 million and a PE ratio of 638.18. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 70.20 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.76.

Insider Activity at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In other news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 20,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,905.44 ($18,304.61). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

