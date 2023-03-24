British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

British Land Stock Down 1.9 %

British Land stock opened at GBX 367.80 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 402.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 546.80 ($6.71).

Insider Activity at British Land

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560.86 ($9,285.10). Insiders have acquired 1,986 shares of company stock valued at $785,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

