Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.76).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,171 ($26.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,043.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,985.88. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03). The stock has a market cap of £7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,215.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($26.92), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($764,710.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and sold 66,608 shares worth $143,656,639. 46.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

