Capita’s (CPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

Capita Stock Down 2.0 %

CPI stock opened at GBX 37.62 ($0.46) on Tuesday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £632.02 million, a PE ratio of 940.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

