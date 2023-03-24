Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.62) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5,966.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.29.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.