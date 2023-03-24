Head-To-Head Survey: Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) versus eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zenvia and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 5 0 0 2.00 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Zenvia presently has a consensus target price of $2.36, suggesting a potential upside of 165.08%. eGain has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Zenvia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than eGain.

Zenvia has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million 0.32 -$8.27 million ($0.25) -3.56 eGain $91.95 million 2.49 -$2.44 million ($0.07) -101.99

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -5.59% -3.71% -2.36% eGain -2.34% -3.94% -1.87%

Summary

eGain beats Zenvia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

